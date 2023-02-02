Mumbai: 65-yr-old held for showing obscene videos, molesting child in Worli Koliwada area

e-Paper Get App
The matter came to light when the girl’s family found her crying inconsolably.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 01:27 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 65-yr-old held for showing obscene videos & molesting child | Photo: Representative Image
Mumbai: A 65-year-old man was arrested by the Dadar police on Wednesday for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl after showing her obscene videos on his mobile phone. 

The matter came to light when the girl’s family found her crying inconsolably. After days of cajoling, she finally narrated the incident, and the family approached the police on Jan 31.

The incident occurred on Jan 28, around 3pm, in the Worli Koliwada area, the police said. The accused resides in the victim’s neighbourhood. As per the girl’s statement, he approached her when she returned from tuition. “This was not the first time. Earlier, almost twice or thrice, he invited her to his house and showed her obscene videos feigned as ‘funny’ videos on his mobile phone,” the police said.

A case has been registered under section 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

article-image

