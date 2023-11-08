Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray Questions BMC Over Alleged Irregularities In Street Furniture Tender

Aditya Thackeray |

Yuva Sena chief and former minister Aaditya Thackeray again raised several questions over street furniture tender. He wrote a letter to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal questioning him how can the municipal corporation procure street furniture worth Rs 22 crore if ruling party MLA declared that tenders have been scrapped. He also sought a report of a committee constituted by BMC commissioner inquiring lapses in the street furniture tender.

'Illegal and immoral CM'

"After we exposed the scam...illegal and immoral CM announced inquiry into the alleged Rs 263 crore street furniture scam. BMC also formed a committee led by joint commissioner vigilance to conduct an inquiry. Meanwhile, in the monsoon session of assembly, an MLA from the ruling party who had taken up the matter temporarily said that the government had taken the decision to scrap the contract, to seek credit for the issue," Thackeray said in the letter.

Thackeray further stated, "Now, three months later, I'm told that the enquiry has been abandoned and some of the 13 scheduled items are being purchased by the BMC despite the stop work and stop payment orders. This is a shameless loot of Mumbai being conducted by the government. It has also come to light that out of the Rs 263 croresBMC has purchased street furniture worth rupees 22 crore as part of the now stalled contracts."

Issue raised before governor Bais

Thackeray asked Chahal the status of the inquiry and asked for a copy of the report. He also asked if the BMC has scrapped the contract, then a copy should be provided to him. because the statement was made in the state assembly by a member of a ruling party.

The former minister asked whether the BMC had initiated a departmental inquiry against the deputy commissioner, who was in charge of the department. Eventually, Thackeray said, "The UBT Shiv S ena has raised this issue before governor Ramesh Kumar Bais and requested to initiate Lokayukta inquiry in this scam as well as other BMC scams which happened under the current regime."

Read Also Mumbai News: Aditya Thackeray Lashes Out At BMC Amid Soaring Garbage Complaints

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)