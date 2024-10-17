 Mumbai: 'Aaditya Thackeray Puppet Of Urban Naxals, Spreading Fake Narrative On Dharavi Redevelopment Project', Says Ashish Shelar
After Aaditya Thackeray's claims that 1,800 acres of land has been given to Adani, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said, "I challenge him to show a document that proves his claims and I will quit politics. If not, he should retire from politics," Shelar said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Aaditya Thackeray And Ashish Shelar | File

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar challenged the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray for a debate and said the later is the spokesperson for the urban naxals. "Aaditya Thackeray and Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad have spread misconceptions, lies and fake narratives on the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. Aaditya lacks knowledge of the tender. He is a puppet of urban naxals," Shelar said in the press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

Speaking over the Dharavi’s redevelopment project, Shelar said that the project is a necessity and is a priority project, adding that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad are peddling lies in the name of Adani.

Aaditya is the MLA from Worli constituency and Varsha Gaikwad, the Mumbai Congress chief is elected as the MP from Mumbai North Central constituency. She is the former MLA from Dharavi constituency.

Shelar, the MLA from Bandra questioned Thackeray and Gaikwad that when 70 per cent of the homes in Dharavi Redevelopment Project will go to Marathi people, Muslims and Dalits, then why are they putting roadblocks in the project by creating false narrative?

Giving update on the Dharavi redevelopment project, Shelar said that currently the government survey is underay to determine eligible of the residents. So far only around 20,000 structures have been surveyed. "How can Aaditya Thackeray claim 7 lakh people will be sent out of Dharavi when survey is yet to be completed?"

Around 430 acres of land is available on which there will be infrastructure development, open spaces, gardens etc. Hence more space is being taken up to give everyone a home. So why is Aaditya opposing it?

"Aaditya Thackeray claims that 1,800 acres of land has been given to Adani. I challenge him to show one document that proves it and I will quit politics. If not, he should retire from politics," Shelar said.

