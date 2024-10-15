 Maharashtra Govt Allocates 125 Acres From Deonar Dumping Ground for Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Faces Opposition Backlash
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Allocates 125 Acres From Deonar Dumping Ground for Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Faces Opposition Backlash

Maharashtra Govt Allocates 125 Acres From Deonar Dumping Ground for Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Faces Opposition Backlash

The land will be used for the construction of houses for slum dwellers affected by the project. In the last three cabinet meetings, the state government had allotted 520 acres of saltpan land and reclaimed land to DRP.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Dharavi | PTI

Mumbai: In its third big decision in the last 15 days on the matter of the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in Dharavi, the state cabinet approved a proposal allotting 125 acres of reclaimed land from the Deonar dumping ground to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) on Monday.

The land will be used for the construction of houses for slum dwellers affected by the project. In the last three cabinet meetings, the state government had allotted 520 acres of saltpan land and reclaimed land to DRP. The government claims that its decision will give a boost to the project because the accommodation of existing slum dwellers is the biggest challenge before the DRP and the developer. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Dharavi Social Mission Launches 'Yuva Samvad' To Upskill And Empower Youngsters In Dharavi
article-image

State Cabinet Approves Allocation Of 140 Acres Of Govt Land

Four days ago, the state cabinet had approved the allocation of 140 acres of government land in Aksa Village, Malvani, to the DRP, for the construction of accommodation for project-affected persons. (PAP). This land is in the Aksa and Malvani villages of Malad which are in the Borivli district. The land will be transferred after recovering 100 per cent of the prevailing market value. Before this, in the last week of September, the state cabinet had approved the utilisation of 255 acres of saltpan land in Mumbai for the same purpose.

FPJ Shorts
Video Catches Ramiz Raja Wrongly Pronounce Indian Spinner's Name On Air During PAK vs ENG 2nd Test
Video Catches Ramiz Raja Wrongly Pronounce Indian Spinner's Name On Air During PAK vs ENG 2nd Test
Pakistan: 28 Students Injured In Clashes With Police Over Alleged Rape Of Female Student By Security Guard In Lahore's Punjab Group Of Colleges Basement; Visuals Surface
Pakistan: 28 Students Injured In Clashes With Police Over Alleged Rape Of Female Student By Security Guard In Lahore's Punjab Group Of Colleges Basement; Visuals Surface
Agra: PG Hostel Manager Stuffs Cloth In Student & His Friend's Mouth, Thrashes Them With Belt Over Rent Dispute; Shocking Video Viral
Agra: PG Hostel Manager Stuffs Cloth In Student & His Friend's Mouth, Thrashes Them With Belt Over Rent Dispute; Shocking Video Viral
CBFC Discontinues Akshay Kumar's Anti-Smoking Ad Featuring 'Nandu' In Theatres After Over 6 Years
CBFC Discontinues Akshay Kumar's Anti-Smoking Ad Featuring 'Nandu' In Theatres After Over 6 Years

The saltpan area is spread over Kanjurmarg (120.5 acres), Bhandup (76.5 acres), and Mulund (58.5 acres). As per the cabinet decision, the DRP can demand the required land parcel/s from the collector of Mumbai suburbs as and when the number of illegal slum holders is ascertained. Policy decisions taken by the state government over a period and rules under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act will be applicable for the said land acquisitions. However, opposition parties have raised strong objections over the cabinet decision.

Read Also
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Land Allocation In Malad's Aksa & Malvani Villages For Dharavi...
article-image

Opposition Parties Raise Strong Objections

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad asked why Dharavi people had to live on reclaimed dumping ground land, as it was hazardous to inhale the toxic air. She said, “If our businesses are in Dharavi, they should be accommodated in Dharavi itself. When our government comes to power next month, we will cancel all these cabinet decisions.”

Gaikwad also questioned the government’s haste to take these decisions ‘to benefit only one person’. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anil Parab said, “It seems the Mahayuti government wants to give all of Mumbai to Adani. This government is not confident they will again come to power. They are making the people of Dharavi homeless and throwing poor people into dumping grounds. The government is usurping a prime location in Mumbai.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No Impediment To MLCs Appointment: Maharashtra Govt Informs Bombay HC

No Impediment To MLCs Appointment: Maharashtra Govt Informs Bombay HC

Nagpur Tragedy: 4 School Students Swept Away In Pench Canal While Bathing In Bori, Ramtek

Nagpur Tragedy: 4 School Students Swept Away In Pench Canal While Bathing In Bori, Ramtek

Only ₹15 Gets Bihar Youth Single Room With Attached Washroom In West Bengal

Only ₹15 Gets Bihar Youth Single Room With Attached Washroom In West Bengal

Maharashtra Govt Pushes To Resolve Longstanding Issue Of 12 Governor-Nominated MLC Seats Pending For...

Maharashtra Govt Pushes To Resolve Longstanding Issue Of 12 Governor-Nominated MLC Seats Pending For...

'Bada Paisa Milega Kaam Hone Ke Baad’: Police Investigation Reveals Promise Of Large Sum Of Money...

'Bada Paisa Milega Kaam Hone Ke Baad’: Police Investigation Reveals Promise Of Large Sum Of Money...