Maharashtra Govt Allocates 125 Acres From Deonar Dumping Ground for Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Faces Opposition Backlash

Dharavi | PTI

Mumbai: In its third big decision in the last 15 days on the matter of the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in Dharavi, the state cabinet approved a proposal allotting 125 acres of reclaimed land from the Deonar dumping ground to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) on Monday.

The land will be used for the construction of houses for slum dwellers affected by the project. In the last three cabinet meetings, the state government had allotted 520 acres of saltpan land and reclaimed land to DRP. The government claims that its decision will give a boost to the project because the accommodation of existing slum dwellers is the biggest challenge before the DRP and the developer.

State Cabinet Approves Allocation Of 140 Acres Of Govt Land

Four days ago, the state cabinet had approved the allocation of 140 acres of government land in Aksa Village, Malvani, to the DRP, for the construction of accommodation for project-affected persons. (PAP). This land is in the Aksa and Malvani villages of Malad which are in the Borivli district. The land will be transferred after recovering 100 per cent of the prevailing market value. Before this, in the last week of September, the state cabinet had approved the utilisation of 255 acres of saltpan land in Mumbai for the same purpose.

The saltpan area is spread over Kanjurmarg (120.5 acres), Bhandup (76.5 acres), and Mulund (58.5 acres). As per the cabinet decision, the DRP can demand the required land parcel/s from the collector of Mumbai suburbs as and when the number of illegal slum holders is ascertained. Policy decisions taken by the state government over a period and rules under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act will be applicable for the said land acquisitions. However, opposition parties have raised strong objections over the cabinet decision.

Opposition Parties Raise Strong Objections

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad asked why Dharavi people had to live on reclaimed dumping ground land, as it was hazardous to inhale the toxic air. She said, “If our businesses are in Dharavi, they should be accommodated in Dharavi itself. When our government comes to power next month, we will cancel all these cabinet decisions.”

Gaikwad also questioned the government’s haste to take these decisions ‘to benefit only one person’. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anil Parab said, “It seems the Mahayuti government wants to give all of Mumbai to Adani. This government is not confident they will again come to power. They are making the people of Dharavi homeless and throwing poor people into dumping grounds. The government is usurping a prime location in Mumbai.”