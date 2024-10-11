 Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Land Allocation In Malad's Aksa & Malvani Villages For Dharavi Redevelopment Housing Project
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Dharavi redevelopment project | BL Soni

Mumbai: The state cabinet has approved a proposal to allot land owned by the state government to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) for constructing houses for project-affected people. The land is located in the 'Aksa' and 'Malvani' village areas of Malad, which falls under the Borivali district of Mumbai suburbs. According to the government, a total of 140 acres of land in 'Aksa' and 'Malvani' villages will be allocated to DRP/SRA after recovering 100% of the prevailing market value.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Eknath Shinde, decided that the DRP can request the required land from the collector of Mumbai suburbs once the number of illegal slum dwellers is ascertained. The policy decisions taken by the state government from time to time and the rules under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act will apply to the land acquisition process.

This is not the first time the state government has provided land for the DRP. Last week, the state cabinet approved the use of 255 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai to develop houses for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers affected by the Dharavi redevelopment project. The salt pan area includes Kanjurmarg (120.5 acres), Bhandup (76.5 acres), and Mulund (58.5 acres).

Additionally, the state cabinet has made provisions to make land available for housing workers who reside in the Bandra government colony. A high-level committee, chaired by Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, will be constituted to allocate a plot for government workers in Bandra colony. This committee will decide on the plot, determine the number of members, and manage other procedural tasks for the project.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of the Nagnath Anna Nayakwadi Project Victims Rehabilitation and Development Corporation to rehabilitate and develop project victims affected by public projects across the state.

Furthermore, a decision was made to grant land to the Maharashtra State Agricultural Corporation free of cost for the Sai Baba Sansthan of Shirdi to build a well-equipped sports complex. The 5.48-hectare land at Mauje Nimgaon Korhale in Rahata Taluka will be provided under the condition that the sports complex is constructed within two years.

Another decision taken at the cabinet meeting was to allocate land to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in various villages in the Palghar district. The MIDC will receive 377.26 hectares of land from the Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Department at Dapchari and Vankas villages in Dahanu Taluka, and 125.55 hectares at Village Tokrale.

