 Mumbai: Dharavi Social Mission Launches 'Yuva Samvad' To Upskill And Empower Youngsters In Dharavi
The initiative will serve as a platform for shaping upcoming skill development, mentorship, and career support programmes through a series of workshops and events.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Yuva Samvad' aims to address key challenges faced by Dharavi’s youth | Representative Image/ Pexels

Dharavi Social Mission (DSM), a social initiative for uplifting and upskilling the people of Dharavi, recently launched its youth engagement programme, ‘Yuva Samvad’.  It aims to address some of the main challenges faced by Dharavi’s youth, such as limited access to education, employment, and recreational opportunities. The initiative will serve as a platform for shaping upcoming skill development, mentorship, and career support programmes through a series of workshops and events.

The inaugural event of the initiative for men between 18 and 32 years of age, was held at Kalyan Bhavan Hall, Matunga East.

‘Yuva Samvad’ initiative will include employment-focused skill development workshops; mentorship programmes with experts from various sectors; job readiness training; workshops on financial and digital literacy, and entrepreneurship; career guidance workshops focused on developing confidence and leadership skills besides community projects such as hygiene drives and health camps to promote social responsibility

The launch of ‘Yuva Samvad’ initiative marks a significant step towards creating a bright future for the youth of Dharavi by creating opportunities for them to interact with professionals and experts from different sectors.

In addition to 'Yuva Samvad', the Dharavi Social Mission has several impactful programs lined up for the coming months. Comprehensive health check-up camps catering to men, women, and children are scheduled to address essential healthcare needs in the community. Furthermore, a women empowerment skill development program will focus on providing vocational training to enhance employment opportunities for women in Dharavi. DSM also plans host an expo for the leather industry, showcasing Dharavi’s rich legacy in leather craftsmanship and creating business opportunities for local artisans and entrepreneurs. These initiatives are part of DRPPL’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and development within Dharavi.

Prominent dignitaries and guests who graced the event included key community leaders, local government officials, and industry experts, such as Dr Manohar Bhoir, Motivational Speaker & Life Trainer; Dr Prashant S Lokhande, Cyber Crime & Digital Forensics Expert; Praful Yerwankar, Director & CEO at UNH Management Services and Akash Dhankar, Hip-hop Dancer; all of whom expressed their support for the 'Yuva Samvad' initiative and its role in empowering the youth of Dharavi. Their presence underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in driving social change and fostering opportunities for the younger generation.

