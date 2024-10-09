Mumbai: 95th Sharadiya Durgotsav At Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity With Traditional Rituals And Festivities

Durga Puja 2024: Bombay Durga Bari Samiti celebrates 95 years of tradition, showcasing India's cultural diversity at Tejpal Auditorium, Mumbai |

Mumbai: India's diversity in culture, language, clothing, and food is at the centre stage of the annual Sharadiya Durgotsav celebrations at the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti's pandal at Tejpal Auditorium near August Kranti Maidan.

The Sarbojanin Durgotsav, one of the oldest community celebrations of the festival in Mumbai, is in its 95th year. The Mother Goddess here stands in a pandal that resembles a traditional zamindari mansion in old Bengal. Durga Maa is dressed like the lady of the house, in a rich saree and resplendent jewellery.

Durga Puja is celebrated from Sashti or the sixth day of Navratri on Wednesday. During the festival's four days, the goddess is worshipped as Mrinmoyi, which means 'made of the earth'. She is otherwise Chinmoy with qualities of supreme consciousness and serenity, not belonging to the earth, explains Susmita Mitra, president of Bombay Durga Bari Samiti.

The religious programmes began at Shashtadi Kalparambha on Wednesday morning with amantran or welcoming of the goddess. Chandi Path, aarti, hom, pushpanjali will be daily rituals. On Thursday and Friday, devotees can share Bhog or food blessed by the Goddess. On Saturday, the ninth day, or Navami, the goddess will be immersed at Girgaum Chowpatty. Before that, women will smear vermillion on each other in a celebration called Sindoor Utsav or Sindoor Khela.

On Wednesday evening, devotees dressed themselves in costumes from across the country to showcase India's diversity. "We may have different languages and cultures but we are all part of one stream. Our country's diversity is exemplified by the names Maa Durga assumes in different parts of the country. She is Mahishasura Mardini and Amba. We are worshipping the same mother," said Mitra.

This year's cultural events are also themed after the idea of 'diversity'. The Rabindra-Salil Sur Lehri programme on October 11 by Prangan, a music school dedicated to the poetry by the Nobel laureate, will be the cultural highlight of the celebrations. The programme will also commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of writer, lyricist, and music director Salil Chowdhury. An Odissi dance recital and folk songs are other attractions.

The festival was started in 1930 by four Bengalis who wanted to recreate Kolkata's biggest annual celebration in Mumbai, the pandal brings the city's Bengali community for an annual celebration of faith and culture. The first idol was brought by train from Varanasi. The goddess is now sculpted at a workshop in Saki Naka.

This year's celebrations will end after Shrine Lakshmi Puja on October 16 and Shri Kali Puja on October 31.