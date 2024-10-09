Durga Puja Day 1: Shashtami: Know Rituals, Puja Muhurat And Cultural Significance

Canva

Just like Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali in Maharashtra, Durga Puja is a grand and meaningful festival, especially in West Bengal. It is the the most awaited time of the year for them and they celebrate it with great joy and enthusiasm. They welcome 'Uma' and celebrate her glory, victory over Mahishasur and treat the goddess as their very own family member over the next few days.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 8th to October 13th, with October 9 marking the first day. These 5 days are celebrated with colourful rituals, activities and it also brings communities together. Let's dive in to the grandeur of Durga Puja that is celebrated in West Bengal.

Canva

The tale inspiring Durga Puja

According to the legend, Mahishasura, was a demon who received a boon from Brahma that made him invincible to any man or god. Empowered by this boon, he began terrorising the heavens and the Earth, defeating gods and disturbing cosmic balance.

The gods, helpless against Mahishasura’s might, approached the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva for help. They, along with other deities, combined their divine energies to create a powerful goddess – Maa Durga. She embodied the strength and virtues of all the gods, and was bestowed with their most powerful weapons. Riding a lion and wielding celestial weapons in her ten arms, Durga set out to confront the demon Mahishasura.

The battle between Durga and Mahishasura lasted for ten days. Durga displayed extraordinary courage, and on the tenth day, known as Vijayadashami or Dussehra, she finally defeated and killed Mahishasura, restoring peace and balance to the universe.

Durga Puja is celebrated during the onset of autumn and the harvest season. It is observed in the month of Ashwin (September–October) in the Hindu calendar, over a period of ten days, with the last five being the most significant.

Thursday, October 10: Nabapatrika Puja

The Saptami Tithi begins on October 9, 2024, at 12:14 PM and ends on October 10, 2024, at 12:31 PM.

Canva

Friday, October 11: Durga Ashtomi

The Ashtami Tithi begins on October 10, 2024, at 12:31 PM and ends on October 11, 2024, at 12:06 PM

Friday, October 11: Durga Ashtomi

The Navami Tithi begins on October 11, 2024, at 12:06 PM and ends on October 12, 2024, at 10:58 AM

Saturday, October 12: Bengal Maha Navami

The Navami Tithi starts on October 11, 2024, at 12:06 PM and concludes on October 12, 2024, at 10:58 AM.

Canva

Rituals

On the seventh day, the Nabapatrika (banana tree symbolizing goddess Durga's embodiment in plants) is worshipped. It is bathed in the holy water of the Ganges and dressed in a saree, then placed beside Lord Ganesha during the Puja. This ritual signifies the goddess's connection with nature. Pran Pratishtha, the ritual of invoking the life force in the idol is performed.

Cultural Significance

Durga's victory over Mahishasura is a symbolic victory of good forces over evil, light over darkness, and justice over tyranny.

Durga is revered as a powerful feminine deity, symbolizing "Shakti" or divine feminine energy. The festival is a tribute to the strength, wisdom, and protection offered by women and the mother figure in particular