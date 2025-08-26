 Mumbai: 9-Foot Long Python Dies Due To Electrocution Near IIT Market In Powai
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
(Representative Image) | roundglasssustain.com

Mumbai: A nine-foot-long python died of electrocution near IIT Market in Powai on Sunday, according to reports quoting forest department officials. The reptile was found inside a power box, though the exact circumstances that led to the electrocution remain unclear.

Cause Of Death Under Investigation

The forest department later took custody of the carcass with assistance from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW). Officials said more details about the cause of death will be known after a postmortem, reported the Times of India. Indian rock pythons are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the official added.

In a separate incident, a 10-foot-long Indian rock python strayed into a residential complex in Mumbai’s Mulund area on August 19, causing panic among residents. According to RAWW, the reptile had climbed a tree in the society, attracting a huge crowd of onlookers. The welfare group received a call on Tuesday afternoon from residents reporting the snake’s presence.

Python Displaced Due To Heavy Rains

RAWW president Pawan Sharma told news agency PTI that the python was displaced due to heavy rains and had become exhausted while trying to find its way back to the forest. The society is located less than a kilometre from the boundary of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is part of the reptile’s natural habitat. The animal was rescued by RAWW volunteers and later released into the wild in coordination with the forest department.

