 Mumbai: 8 'X' Users Summoned For Remarks Against LS Speaker Om Birla’s Daughter Via Dhruv Rathee's Parody Account
The police have filed the case on charges of defamation and making statements intended to provoke mischief and breach of peace.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
The Maharashtra Cyber Police have summoned eight 'X' users in connection with a parody account of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, which made defamatory comments about Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter Anjali.

Initially, the cyber police registered a case against Rathee, mistakenly believing he had made the comments about Anjali clearing the UPSC exams without appearing for them. Later, they realised it was a parody account that had posted the comments.

Police tracked down the social media user who posted the original tweet on the parody account and those who retweeted it, and have summoned all eight 'X' users to record their statements, the official said.

The posts were deleted, and the parody account officially apologized for its actions, reaffirming that they were a parody account and had no connection to the original Dhruv Rathee.

Officials from the state cyber department said that criminal liability has been placed on the person behind the parody account. Additionally, the account has been ordered to shut down permanently, the officials added.

They also stated that operators of nine accounts, suspected of being involved by retweeting or commenting on the original post by the parody account, have been summoned to record their statements in relation to this case.

