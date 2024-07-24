'Abusive Uncle': Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At BJP Spokesperson After Being Summoned By Court In Defamation Case

File

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee called Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, a spokesperson of the BJP Mumbai unit, who filed a defamation suit against him, an ‘abusive uncle.’

In a post on X on Wednesday, Rathee said, “One abusive BJP uncle has filed a ₹20 Lakh court case against me because I called him abusive. Why do they want to get ridiculed so much? Now the uncle’s abusive history will once again be made public.”

One abusive BJP uncle has filed a ₹20 Lakh court case against me because I called him abusive



Kyun itni bezati karane ka shaukh hai inko? Ab in uncle ki puri abusive history dobara public hogi 😂 — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) July 24, 2024

Saket Court of Delhi, on Wednesday, issued a summon to Rathee and others on a defamation suit filed by Nakhua for allegedly referring to him as a violent and abusive troll.

The District Judge Gunjan Gupta in an order passed on July 19, 2024, issued summons of the suit and notice of the application u/o 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC to the Dhruv Rathee and Social media intermediaries for 06.08.2024. Advocates Raghav Awasthi with Mukesh Sharma appeared for the Plaintiff in the matter.

According to the suit on 07.07.2024, Dhruv Rathee uploaded a video from his YouTube channel under the title "My Reply to Godi Youtubers | Elvish Yadav | Dhruv Rathee". As of the date of filing of the captioned case, the said video got 2,41,85,609 views and more than 2.3 million likes, which is increasing every minute.

Plaintiff Suresh Karamshi Nakhua stated that Dhruv Rathee claimed that Prime Minister Modi had hosted violent and abusive trolls like Ankit Jain, Suresh Nakhua, and Tajinder Bagga at his official residence. The video in question has received over 24 million views and more than 2.3 million likes, a number that continues to soar with every passing moment.

The suit further submitted that since in the aforesaid video violent tendencies are attributed to the Plaintiff for no rhyme or reason ostensibly in relation to the Prime Minister is one of the followers of the Plaintiff, it is clear that the said video has the tendency to bring down the Plaintiff in the estimation of ordinary people.

"Made bold & unsubstantiated claims against plaintiff"

Plaintiff also stated that Dhruv who in a highly provocative and incendiary video that spread like wildfire across digital platforms, made bold and unsubstantiated claims against the Plaintiff. The insidious intent behind this video lies in its unfounded insinuation that the Plaintiff is somehow linked to violent and abusive troll activities.

As a result of Dhruv Rathee's defamatory statements in the said video, the Plaintiff's reputation has been severely damaged. The false accusations made by Dhruv Rathee have led to widespread condemnation and ridicule of the Plaintiff, causing irreparable harm to his personal and professional life, stated the suit.