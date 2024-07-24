A Delhi court has summoned the YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua after Rathee allegedly called him a “violent and abusive” troll in one of his recent videos.

The court also issued a notice to Rathee regarding Nakhua's plea for interim relief and posted the matter for hearing on August 6.

This comes days after Rathee uploaded a video titled “My Reply to Godi Youtubers | Elvish Yadav | Dhruv Rathee” on his YouTube channel on July 7, 2024.

Nakhua, who is BJP spokesperson for its Mumbai unit, alleged that in the said video Rathee referred to him as being part of “violent and abusive trolls” but the allegations is without any “rhyme or reason” and has the tendency to bring down his reputation.

According to Bar and Bench, Nakhua has told the court that "Rathee in a highly provocative and incendiary video that spread like wildfire across digital platforms, made bold and unsubstantiated claims against him."

"The insidious intent behind this video lies in its unfounded insinuation that the Plaintiff is somehow linked to violent and abusive troll activities.”

BJP spokesperson has claimed that because of the allegations made by Rathee, he (Nakhua) has faced widespread condemnation and ridicule.

According to report, advocates Raghav Awasthi and Mukesh Sharma appeared before court for Nakhua.

Dhruv Rathee released his second video on Sunday, in response to allegations made by YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav about two months ago. In this video, Rathee addressed the claims and also poked fun at Yadav for making an uninformed video against him.

In his prior video, released on July 7, Rathee addressed allegations from Elvish and other "Godi YouTubers." The first video was approximately 30 minutes long, while the second and final video is slightly longer, exceeding 35 min