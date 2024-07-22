Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Elvish Yadav On Allegations Of Sharing P*rn on Telegram Channel, Supporting AAP & Promoting Cryptocurrency Scam; Watch Video

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee released his second video on Sunday, countering allegations made by YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav about two months ago. In this video, Rathee rebutted the claims and roasted and mocked Yadav for making an uninformed video against him.

In his prior video, released on July 7, Rathee addressed allegations from Elvish and other "Godi YouTubers." The first video was approximately 30 minutes long, while the second and final video is slightly longer, exceeding 35 minutes.

Rathee criticised Elvish Yadav for using vile language, spreading hatred, promoting betting, and objectifying women, suggesting that Yadav personifies societal issues.

Regarding the allegation that his Telegram channel was banned for sharing pornographic content, Rathee explained that the ban resulted from a bug, an issue reported by many users a few years ago.

Responding to Yadav's claim that he has a three-member team, Rathee clarified that his team consists of 10-15 members, a fact he has shared on multiple occasions.

Rathee also addressed the controversy around his promotion of a cryptocurrency coin, stating that after the scam surfaced, he pledged never to promote cryptocurrencies again.

Rathee acknowledged that during the early days of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he openly supported and volunteered for them using his editing skills. He emphasised that he did this on his own initiative as a student, without any compensation or request from the party. Rathee stated that he has never been an official or unofficial member of any political party, nor do his family members have any political affiliations.

In the video, Rathee accused Elvish Yadav of being an opportunist.

Elvish Yadav released a video on June 1, claiming that Dhruv Rathee was associated with the AAP and produced videos and songs for the Kejriwal-led party. In his 41-minute video titled "Exposing Dhruv Rathee And His Anti-India Propaganda," Yadav alleged that Rathee, despite claiming to be apolitical, worked with the AAP IT cell in 2014 and made a song called "5 Saal Kejriwal" on December 21, 2014. Yadav also claimed Rathee posted pro-party stories on AAP's Facebook page.

Yadav further alleged that Rathee's Telegram channel was deleted because he posted pornographic links. He also accused Rathee of promoting cryptocurrency scam apps in his videos and later editing them to avoid embarrassment after the scams were exposed by enforcement agencies.

At the end, Dhruv gave 10 tasks to Elvish Yadav so he can set a positive example for his followers.

He also warned Elvish that if he continues to indulge in his current activities, he will end up in jail.