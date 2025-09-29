Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra

Mumbra Local Train Deaths | File Photo

Mumbai: Three months after a devastating accident near Mumbra that left five passengers dead and three others injured, a Central Railway (CR) inquiry has ruled out any lapses in track geometry or coach clearance, pinning the blame instead on a commuter’s protruding bag.

The June 9 incident occurred between Mumbra and Diva stations when two suburban trains, CSMT-bound N-10 and Karjat-bound S-11, crossed each other at speeds of 72 kmph. Investigators found that a commuter travelling on the footboard of the Karjat-bound train was carrying a black bag, about 30 cm thick, which extended dangerously outside the coach. The bag struck passengers standing on the footboard of the packed CSMT-bound train, creating a domino effect that caused eight to fall off. Five later succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the five-member inquiry panel confirmed that the track-centre distance between the two curved fast lines was more than 4,400 mm, comfortably above the 4,265 mm minimum prescribed by Indian Railways. Both the UP fast line, laid in 1943, and the Down fast line, commissioned in 1972, were found in sound condition. “The clearance between the two EMU coaches was adequate, rubbing was ruled out, and all track parameters were within permissible limits,” a senior CR official said, as quoted by HT.

Speedometer records showed that both trains were travelling below the temporary restriction of 75 kmph, against a sanctioned limit of 100 kmph. Officials also noted fresh friction marks on coach 5341A of the CSMT-bound train, precisely at the point of contact near the door and window grille, confirming the impact of the bag. Other possibilities, including quarrels, sabotage, or deliberate mischief, were dismissed after scrutiny of CCTV footage, passenger testimonies, and social media videos.

The committee’s investigation included site inspections, interviews with survivors, analysis of footage from stations such as Mumbra, Diva, Thane, Titwala and Kasara, and a review of public inputs shared digitally.

The report highlighted that the real risk came from commuters travelling on footboards, a widespread but hazardous practice on Mumbai’s overcrowded suburban system. While the Karjat-bound train was relatively empty, overcrowding on the CSMT-bound service forced several passengers to stand precariously at the doors.

“Despite compliant infrastructure, footboard travel turned fatal in this case,” the report concluded, stressing that no structural changes were warranted at the site since similar track conditions exist across the network without issue. It urged stronger efforts to curb unsafe commuter behaviour, warning that infrastructure alone cannot avert tragedies when risky practices continue unchecked.