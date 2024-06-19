 Mumbai: 70-Year-Old Man Loses ₹2.08 Crore In Stock Trading Investment Fraud
Mumbai: 70-Year-Old Man Loses ₹2.08 Crore In Stock Trading Investment Fraud

The scammers provided a bogus web link to the victim where he could see his earnings of Rs 3.54 crore. However, when the victim was asked to pay more money to withdraw his earnings, he realised that he had been duped.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Mumbai: A 70-year-old man has lost Rs 2.08 crore in a stock trading investment fraud.

About The Fraud

The scammers provided a bogus web link to the victim where he could see his earnings of Rs 3.54 crore. However, when the victim was asked to pay more money to withdraw his earnings, he realised that he had been duped.

Statement Of Police

According to the police, the elderly victim, a resident of Thane, received a link on his phone from one Ravi Singh about share trading-related guidance. The victim clicked the link after which he got added to a WhatsApp group. Singh then added the victim to two other groups. The scammers told the victim that if he followed their guidance, he could earn huge profits.

