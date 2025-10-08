Maharashtra Cabinet Approves SRA Slum Cluster Redevelopment Scheme For Integrated Urban Renewal In Mumbai | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved the implementation of the Slum Cluster Redevelopment Scheme under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to address large-scale slum redevelopment in Mumbai.

The scheme aims to systematically redevelop private, government, and semi-government lands currently occupied by slums, old dilapidated buildings, rental tenements, underutilised open spaces, and certain informal settlements. Its objective is to achieve integrated and sustainable urban planning while improving civic infrastructure and living standards for residents.

SRA to Serve as Nodal Agency

Under the new plan, the SRA will serve as the nodal agency responsible for identifying slum clusters for redevelopment. Each cluster will consist of a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, with at least 51% of the area occupied by slums.

Once a cluster is proposed, it will be reviewed by a high-level committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (Housing), with final approval granted by the state government.

Implementation Through Government or Private Developers

Redevelopment may be carried out through joint ventures with government agencies, appointment of private developers via tender, or, for projects covering over 40% of a cluster’s area, through decisions made by the high-level committee with prior government sanction.

In cases involving land owned by the Central Government or its undertakings, the land may be included in the scheme with the consent of the respective authorities.

Regulatory Provisions and Developer Incentives

The policy allows certain buildings to be redeveloped under the Development Control and Incentive Regulations (DCIR), 2034. In cases where multiple provisions apply, developers will receive the maximum permissible benefit.

Private landowners may also participate in the scheme with prior approval. In such cases, approximately 50% of the land value will be credited to them in developed plots under the Town Planning Scheme, along with corresponding Floor Space Index (FSI) benefits.

If private landowners decline participation, their land will be acquired under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, with all costs borne by the implementing developer.

Redevelopment in Coastal Regulation Zones

For slum areas located within Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 1 and 2, clusters will be consolidated and redeveloped under the scheme.

CRZ-1: Redevelopment will prioritize public amenities on vacated land.

CRZ-2: Developers may construct saleable components as permitted by existing regulations.

The policy also allows additional construction beyond the standard 4 FSI limit in exceptional cases, provided it is used strictly for resettlement of project-affected persons (PAPs) or the removal of unsafe slum dwellings. Incentives will be provided under Regulation 33(10) of the Development Control Rules, 2034.