Maharashtra’s 'Healthy Women, Empowered Families' Campaign Benefits Over 1.08 Crore Citizens |

The “Healthy Women, Empowered Families” campaign, conducted in Maharashtra from September 17 to October 2, 2025, received an enthusiastic response from citizens across the state. The campaign focused on promoting women’s health, child welfare, and overall family well-being.

Over 2.3 lakh camps held across Maharashtra

During this period, a total of 2,30,653 health camps were organized, including 3,413 special camps, reaching over 1.08 crore beneficiaries—comprising 32.71 lakh men and 75.87 lakh women. The campaign was part of a national initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Seva Hach Sankalp, Bharat Hech Pehla Prerna – 75 Years” programme, emphasizing preventive healthcare and women’s empowerment.

Comprehensive healthcare services across rural and urban areas

Health services were provided at district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, primary health centers, and urban health centers. Camps included screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as high blood pressure and diabetes, cancer detection (oral, breast, and cervical cancer), maternal health checkups, child immunization, nutritional guidance, and menstrual hygiene awareness. Specialized activities included blood donation drives, Ayushman Bharat card distribution, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana scheme facilitation, and nutrition awareness through Anganwadi centers.

Record health screenings conducted during campaign

The campaign recorded remarkable achievements in health screenings. Around 14.41 lakh people were tested for blood pressure, 14.98 lakh for diabetes, and over 9.79 lakh for various cancers. Additionally, 4.63 lakh beneficiaries accessed services through central government, medical colleges, and private institutions across 1,860 camps.

Maternal and child health services reach lakhs

Reproductive and child health services benefited 4.38 lakh pregnant women, while 1.88 lakh children were immunized. About 10.16 lakh individuals were screened for anemia. Tuberculosis screening covered over 13.13 lakh citizens, resulting in 15,027 TB helpers being registered, and 3.77 lakh individuals were screened for sickle cell disease, with 1.83 lakh receiving sickle cell cards.

Mental health and awareness outreach strengthens community participation

The campaign also emphasized mental health and women’s empowerment, providing counseling and awareness to over 65 lakh people through schools and community centers. This outreach helped promote health consciousness among students and families.

Encouraging health pledges and organ donation

As part of the initiative, 7.02 lakh Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries received health cards, 15.01 lakh citizens received ABHA cards, and 51,339 blood units were collected from 1,969 blood donation camps. Additionally, 4,765 citizens pledged organ donation, marking a significant milestone in public health awareness.

Massive participation across health institutions

The campaign’s success was driven by the collective efforts of 10,766 sub-centers, 1,939 primary health centers, 797 urban PHCs, 1,040 urban community health centers, 372 rural hospitals, 102 sub-district hospitals, 8 general hospitals, 22 women’s hospitals, 2 referral hospitals, and 19 district hospitals. Doctors, nurses, officials, and Asha and Anganwadi workers played a vital role in ensuring smooth execution.

Officials laud campaign’s impact

Officials emphasized that the campaign went beyond routine medical checkups, aiming to raise health awareness and empower women to make informed decisions about their health—marking a significant stride toward building a healthier and more aware Maharashtra.