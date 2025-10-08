Maharashtra Approves Gems And Jewellery Policy 2025 To Attract ₹1 Lakh Crore Investment, Create 5 Lakh Jobs | File Image

The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday approved the Maharashtra Gems and Jewellery Policy 2025, aimed at attracting ₹1 lakh crore in investment and creating five lakh new employment opportunities across the state.

The policy, which will be in effect from 2025 to 2030, also seeks to double the state’s exports in the sector from USD 15 billion to USD 30 billion, establishing Maharashtra as a global hub for gems and jewellery manufacturing and trade.

Major Financial Outlay and Incentives

To ensure effective implementation, the government has made a budgetary provision of ₹1,651 crore for incentives under the policy. Additionally, an estimated ₹12,184 crore has been earmarked for the period between 2031 and 2050, bringing the total outlay to ₹13,835 crore.

For the fiscal year 2025–26, an initial allocation of ₹100 crore has been approved to kick-start the initiative.

Boosting Global Competitiveness

The policy aims to position Maharashtra at the forefront of the global gems and jewellery industry by promoting advanced technology, innovation, skill development, and infrastructure growth. It envisions the development of industrial clusters, support for research and development initiatives, and integration of digital trade solutions to strengthen competitiveness in the international market.

Comprehensive Benefits for Industries

Industries covered under the policy will receive a range of financial and non-financial incentives, including: Interest subsidies and investment incentives, Stamp duty and electricity duty concessions, Rebates on power tariffs, Assistance for cluster development and employee provident fund contributions, Skill development support, export facilitation, branding and marketing assistance, Single-window clearance, plug-and-play facilities, uninterrupted water and power supply, and additional FSI benefits.

Focus on Innovation and Emerging Technologies

With rapid advancements such as lab-grown diamonds, blockchain-based traceability, and digital trading platforms, the policy emphasizes upgrading infrastructure and skill sets to align with global standards.

Maharashtra aims to leverage these innovations in design, technology, and value-added exports to emerge as the preferred destination for domestic and international investors in the gems and jewellery sector.