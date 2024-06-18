Maharashtra: 31-Year-Old Man Falls Prey To Courier Fraud, Loses ₹1.86 Lakh To Scammers Using Interactive Voice Response System

Mumbai: A 31-year-old man recently fell prey to a courier fraud, wherein a group of scammers posed as company officials and policemen and induced him to transfer money from his bank account. Interestingly, the scammers used an interactive voice response (IVR) system to communicate with the complainant.

Statement Of The Police

According to the police, the man works in a private company and is a resident of Vile Parle. On June 10, he received a phone call. On answering it, he realised it was an IVR call. He was told that his parcel had been undelivered and was asked to “press 1” for more information.

The call was transferred to another person, who claimed that they had intercepted his parcel containing five passports, three credit cards, clothes, a laptop and 150gm narcotics destined for Thailand.

The call was then transferred to a purported Delhi police officer, who claimed that his name and Aadhaar card had been misused for money laundering and terrorist activities.

On the pretext of verifying his bank account statement, the scammers then induced the man to transfer Rs 1.86 lakh to a beneficiary account with the assurance that it would be credited back if untainted.