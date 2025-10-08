East Indians Demand Naming Of Mumbai Airport Terminal After Freedom Fighter Joseph 'Kaka' Baptista |

Following the government’s decision to name the Navi Mumbai International Airport after D. B. Patil, a late local leader, members of the East Indian community have now urged authorities to rename the domestic terminal of the Mumbai airport in honour of freedom fighter Joseph Baptista, one of the city’s original inhabitants.

Call for Recognition of East Indian Heritage

The East Indian community has drawn parallels between the histories of the two airports. While the Navi Mumbai airport was constructed on land acquired from Agris, Kolis, and other local castes, the Mumbai airport too was built on farmland belonging to East Indians, who are Roman Catholic converts from the same castes.

Community members argue that the contribution of East Indians, who gave up their ancestral land for urban development, deserves similar recognition.

Honouring an Unsung Hero

Joseph “Kaka” Baptista, a close associate of Lokmanya Tilak, was a prominent freedom fighter, lawyer at the Bombay High Court, and also served as Mayor of Bombay.

Vicky Misquitta, from the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat’s Mumbai East Indian Bhumiputra Rights project, said that renaming one of the airport terminals after Baptista would be a fitting tribute to an unsung national hero and would acknowledge the East Indian community’s sacrifices.

“The East Indian community has a rich history, and their ancestral lands, including those in the Mumbai airport, are a testament to their significant contributions to the city as its indigenous people. The 7/12 extracts serve as proof of their ownership and connection to the land,” said Misquitta.

Appeal for Government Consideration

Alphi D’Souza, MGP chief, whose family once owned land where the Mumbai airport now stands, commended the Navi Mumbai Agri community’s efforts to have the new airport named after D. B. Patil.

He urged the government to similarly honour Kaka Baptista for his immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle and for representing the voice of Mumbai’s original inhabitants