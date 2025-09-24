Mumbai: 65-Year-Old Man Arrested For Robbing Elderly Woman At Knifepoint In Malad | Image generated using Grok Ai

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Monday arrested a 65-year-old man from Malad for allegedly robbing a 77-year-old woman at knifepoint, accusing her of spreading defamatory remarks about him in a senior citizens’ group. The accused, identified as B Joshi, has been remanded in police custody until September 25.

According to officials from the Malad police station, Joshi came into contact with the victim, a widow residing in the Sunder Nagar area of Malad (West), at a programme organised for senior citizens. The woman, who lost her husband two decades ago, runs a paying guest accommodation for young women and also conducts tuition classes from her home.

“Feeling lonely, she had been attending senior citizens’ programmes for the past two years. It was at one such event that she met Joshi. They exchanged phone numbers and frequently interacted during such gatherings,” a police officer said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Accused Confronted Victim Over Alleged Defamatory Comments

Cops stated that last month Joshi called the woman and informed her that he was nearby and would drop in for tea. However, once inside her residence, he confronted her over the alleged defamatory statements she had made about him within the senior citizens’ group.

The police said Joshi then pulled out a knife, threatened the woman and forcibly took away her gold ornaments worth Rs 3.5 lakh. Before leaving, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she did not pay him an additional Rs 5 lakh.

The victim lodged a complaint on September 11, following which the police began an investigation. Initially, officers were cautious about the veracity of her claims since she had not informed the young women living in her paying guest facility or even the building’s security guards about the incident. “But after detailed inquiry, it was confirmed that the theft had indeed taken place, and her jewellery was missing,” said senior inspector Dushyant Chavan, as quoted by the Indian Express.

During questioning, Joshi admitted to selling the stolen ornaments to a jeweller. Efforts are currently underway to recover the gold. Police also revealed that the accused, though married with children, does not reside at his family home. Reports stated Joshi had attempted to secure anticipatory bail after learning about the investigation, but his plea was rejected, clearing the way for his arrest.

