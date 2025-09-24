Mumbai News: FIR Registered Against Industrialist Nusli Wadia, Family Members And Four Others Following Court Order | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Bangur Nagar police have registered an FIR against noted industrialist Nusli Wadia, 81, Maureen Wadia, 78, Ness Wadia, 54, and four others under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The complainant is Manohar Dhanji Chande, 70, a resident of Versova and CEO of Ferani Hotels Pvt Ltd. He said on March 15 that he had given a written complaint to the senior inspector of Bangur Nagar police station, and on March 24, he filed the complaint with the police commissioner as well regarding certain documents.

However, since there was no response, he moved the court of the metropolitan magistrate 68th court in Borivli, which on September 20, directed the senior inspector, Bangur Nagar police to register the FIR. The FPJ tried to contact the Wadias, but there was no response.