 Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 19-Yr-Old Woman At Dadar Railway Station
According to the police, the victim was travelling with a male friend on a Kalyan–CSMT fast local train in the fourth general compartment from the Kalyan side. As they were getting off at platform number 12, Makhan allegedly touched the woman inappropriately, leaving her scared. She later filed a complaint with the Dadar Railway Police Station.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 19-Yr-Old Woman At Dadar Railway Station | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Dadar Railway Police arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old woman while she was alighting at Dadar railway station.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on Saturday at 12.30 p.m. The accused has been identified as Darshankumar Makhan, a resident of Delhi.

article-image

The police registered an FIR against Makhan under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita the same day and subsequently arrested him.

