 Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman’s Death Adds To Rising Toll Of Suicide Attempts On Atal Setu; 6th Case In 9 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman’s Death Adds To Rising Toll Of Suicide Attempts On Atal Setu; 6th Case In 9 Months

Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman’s Death Adds To Rising Toll Of Suicide Attempts On Atal Setu; 6th Case In 9 Months

The incident happened at around 9.30 am when he came in his car, parked the car on the roadside, and jumped off the bridge. "The CCTV control room on the bridge sends the alert immediately as a car stops on the bridge. By the time we reached, the man had jumped off. The only solution to stop these incidents is to have viewing barricades which the MMRDA is planning to set up soon," an official said

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 09:11 AM IST
article-image

Navi Mumbai: Nine months since Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) was inaugurated, six suicide attempts have been reported on the bridge commonly known as Atal Setu, of which one of the victims was saved by an alert cab driver. A total of five people have died by jumping off the bridge two of which were reported this week alone, the latest being Philip Shah (52), a businessman from Matunga.

"We are yet to record the statement of the family of Shah but prima facie, we have learned that he was undergoing treatment for depression for the last one month. Our team would be visiting the family of the deceased today to record the statement," senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan from Nhava Sheva police station said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Mortal Remains Of 40-Year-Old Banker Who Jumped From Atal Setu Recovered At JNPT Shore
article-image

About The Incident

The incident happened at around 9.30 am when he came in his car, parked the car on the roadside, and jumped off the bridge. "The CCTV control room on the bridge sends the alert immediately as a car stops on the bridge. By the time we reached, the man had jumped off. The only solution to stop these incidents is to have viewing barricades which the MMRDA is planning to set up soon," Bagwan added.

FPJ Shorts
'Unacceptable, Shameful': Naga Chaitanya SLAMS Telangana Minister Konda Surekha For Controversial Remark On His Divorce With Samantha Ruth Prabhu
'Unacceptable, Shameful': Naga Chaitanya SLAMS Telangana Minister Konda Surekha For Controversial Remark On His Divorce With Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Delhi Crime: Doctor Shot Dead By 2 Teenagers Inside Hospital In Jaitpur, Police Suspect Targeted Killing; Post Crime Visuals Surface
Delhi Crime: Doctor Shot Dead By 2 Teenagers Inside Hospital In Jaitpur, Police Suspect Targeted Killing; Post Crime Visuals Surface
US-India CEO Forum Reaffirms Commitment To Expanding Bilateral Trade, Commerce
US-India CEO Forum Reaffirms Commitment To Expanding Bilateral Trade, Commerce
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman’s Death Adds To Rising Toll Of Suicide Attempts On Atal Setu; 6th Case In 9 Months
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman’s Death Adds To Rising Toll Of Suicide Attempts On Atal Setu; 6th Case In 9 Months
Read Also
Mumbai Tragedy: Bank Manager Jumps To Death From Atal Setu, Wife Blames Work Pressure For Suicide
article-image

About Other Incidents

On Monday, a 40-year-old banker, Sushant Chakrabarty had jumped into the sea from Atal Setu due to stress. His body was found the next day. Meanwhile, the body of Shah was found within 14 minutes as the sea was silent at the time of the incident.

Of all the cases, the body of a 38-year-old engineer who had jumped in the month of July is still not found. The Palava City resident Karuturi Srinivas too had jumped out of work-related stress. "During that incident, there was heavy rainfall and the flow of water was heavy. Even after multiple searches, the body was never found," Bagwan said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman’s Death Adds To Rising Toll Of Suicide Attempts On Atal Setu; 6th...

Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman’s Death Adds To Rising Toll Of Suicide Attempts On Atal Setu; 6th...

Mumbai Weather Update: Grab Your Umbrellas As IMD Predicts Rainfall In City

Mumbai Weather Update: Grab Your Umbrellas As IMD Predicts Rainfall In City

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: BookMyShow's COO Anil Makhija Confirms Purchase Of 1.2 Lakh Tickets Amid...

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: BookMyShow's COO Anil Makhija Confirms Purchase Of 1.2 Lakh Tickets Amid...

Mumbai: BK Birla College Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Gandhian Studies Centre's Peace March On...

Mumbai: BK Birla College Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Gandhian Studies Centre's Peace March On...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old IT Professional Duped Of ₹1.16 Crore In Share Market Investment...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old IT Professional Duped Of ₹1.16 Crore In Share Market Investment...