 Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Bhendi Bazaar Office, Shoots Self In Head Amid Financial Stress
Ankit SalviUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Representational Image

Mumbai: A 52-year-old businessman, Iqbal Mohammad Siwani, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a 7.65 mm pistol at his office located in the Bhendi Bazaar area on Friday night.

The police recovered pieces of a torn suicide note from the spot which they managed to join. It revealed that Siwani committed suicide because he was suffering from heavy losses in business. The note is now part of the ongoing investigation into the suspected suicide.

Primary investigation revealed that, Siwani was a resident of Mazgaon and he was running an import & export business on the first floor of Amani building located in Bhendi Bazar and he was under severe financial stress due to mounting debts of about Rs 1 crore.

When Siwani shot himself, the staff was present in the office. The JJ Marg Police have recorded the statements of seven individuals, including family members and employees.

During questioning, family members revealed that Siwani had been suffering from depression for the past six months and they were aware of his mental condition.

The police have also seized the weapon used in the incident and sent it to the licence department to verify whether Siwani held a licence for it. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered by the JJ Marg Police, and Siwani's body has been sent for post-mortem.

