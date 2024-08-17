Mumbai: 77-Year-Old Thane Resident Loses ₹95,000 While Trying To Cancel OTT Subscription

Mumbai: A 77-year-old retired banker trying to discontinue his subscription of an over-the-top (OTT) app ended up losing more than Rs 95,000.

About The Scam

In his complaint, the elderly from Thane said that the fraud took place on June 22 when he was searching for the OTT company's customer care number on the internet and found one. The call was answered by a scammer posing as the customer care executive, who assured him of help and made him download a remote access app on his phone. Next, the con induced the senior citizen to make a transaction of Rs 2 from his phone, police said.

The scammer, who had gained remote access to the man's phone, then siphoned off Rs 95,547 in four separate transactions from his account. Realising the fraud, he immediately switched off his phone and approached the police.

Fake customer care number frauds are the ones wherein fraudsters upload bogus customer care numbers of either banks or shopping portals on the internet to dupe unsuspecting victims.