Mumbai: 51 Homebuyers Wait 11 Years, Take Action Against Goregaon Developer & Partner |

Mumbai: The Goregaon police have registered a case against the directors of real estate firm Kiyana Ventures LLP Developers, its partner and project in-charge for cheating six home buyers of Rs 17.68 crore by persuading them to invest in an under-construction project in Siddharth Nagar in the suburb.

The accused in the matter are Parag Munot, Mofatraj Munot and Anju Munot from Kiyana Ventures, their partner Ismail Kanga, project in-charge Devesh Bhat, project director Narendra Lodha, and signatory authority Omprakash Mehta.

The complainant in the matter is 61-year-old Ishwarlal Vanjara, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East. Vanjara booked a flat in the Goregaon project in April 2013 in anticipation of his retirement in 2018 and the developers promised him possession in June 2017.

He bought a 2BHK flat worth Rs2.20 crore and transferred Rs2.09 crore to the Kiyana’s bank account between October 2014 and June 2018. He also spent additional amounts on registration and stamp duty, paying a total of Rs2,20,38,705 crore to the developers. However, he did not get possession of the flat.

Meanwhile, Vanjara met other home buyers who too had invested in the project and hadn’t got their flats – Chetan Dilip Negandhi, Jayesh Anand Chaudhary, Rakesh Shah, Jitendra Jain, and Vishal Bandhe. According to Vanjara, Gandhi paid Rs 3.46 crore, Chaudhary Rs 4.16 crore, Shah Rs 2.81 crore, Bandhe Rs 3.33 crore, and Jain Rs 1.70 crore, totalling Rs 15,48,11,637 to the developers.

In September 2022, Vanjara, along with 50 other investors, met at the office of the accused in Santacruz, where Munot and Kanga agreed to complete the construction of the building within six months and hand over the flats. However, even after a year, they did not deliver on their promise, keeping the buyers waiting for 11 years.

A case has been lodged on June 6 against the Munots, Kanga, Bhat, Lodha, and Mehta under sections 409 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 34 (common intention) along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Depositors Act At Goregaon police station.