'Maa Baap Se Banake Rakho, Zarurat Nai Independent Hona...': Lawyer Hits Family Goals After Flat Hunt In Mumbai Turns Expensive; Check Viral X Post

An X user who identified herself as Vita, a lawyer and non-veg enthusiast based in Mumbai, dropped a post reflecting on the real estate rates in Mumbai. She pointed out at the high prices for rented flats at peak locations of the city and asked people to rethink on family goals. Noting that the the rent for a month may range between Rs 50,000 to 70,000 at places such as Andheri, Bandra, and other areas with most workplaces, she posted a piece of advice on the social media platform.

X post asks people to consider family goals

In her post, Vita asked people to prefer staying with their family and avoid running into a different flat to enjoy independent living. She noted that renting a flat in Mumbai would involve huge amount and turn out being expensive.

"Be in good terms with your mom and dad, no need to rush out of your house to be independent," she wrote in Hindi, while putting forth the cost of a single bedroom flat in the maximum city (1 BHK). The original text on the tweet, read, "1 bhk 50-70 hazar ka mil raha hai mumbai mein maa baap se bana ke rakho bhai koi zarurat nahi hai independent hone ke liye ghar se bhaagne ki."

Salary vs rent money

Reflecting on the high prices of rented flats in Mumbai, the X user hit a comparison with the salary of Mumbaikars. She was with a view that people might hardly be able to afford such expensive rooms with their salary, which doesn't fall into the 50-70K rent bracket in most cases. "...Itni toh logon ki salary nahi hai," she tweeted.

Netizens react

After coming across her tweets which remarked on the high rates of flats in Mumbai, people asked her to keep options open across the city to find cheaper and affordable stays. They pointed out a few localities where the flats were said to be available at a lesser price.

An X user replied to her tweet and said that she could get herself a home within half the rent as above if she switched to a different area. "Saste aur ache locality me Malad goregaon me mil jayega easily 25k ke andar rent pe 1bhk," read the message.

"Mujhe please gyaan mat do..."

However, Vita was not interested in any alternative deal that compromised with the location. She mentioned that she wishes to avoid travel and thus looks forward to settle at the space closer to her office. Frustrated with people commenting on her post to advice her on changing the location, she said, "Please don't give me 'gyaan' and location advice. I have been living here for 6 years..."

Post goes viral with more than one lakh view

The Mumbai-based woman, who described herself to be a lawyer in her X bio, found it difficult to acknowledge extreme cost on flats for rent. On this note, she addressed netizens and asked them to keep up with family goals and stay together under a roof, avoiding to move out and find a own house, which might turn out to be expensive.

Her post which was uploaded on June 8 is now going viral on the social media platform. It has already reached more than a one lakh people on X.