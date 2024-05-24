Pune Porsche Crash Case: Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar Alleges CP 'Lives On Builders' Money', Constables Collect 'Haftas' From Pubs, Bars | FPJ

Amid a growing chorus for justice for the two IT professionals who were mowed to death by a teen driving a Porsche in Kalyani Nagar, Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar on Friday alleged that the Pune Police Commissioner "doesn't think anyone is guilty because he is living on builders' money".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader wrote, "I would like to remind State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis that despite the inexcusable lapses in the investigation in the Kalyani Nagar accident, Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar still does not think anyone is guilty. Of course, who himself is living on builders' money, how can he take action against anyone...?"

Dhangekar, who is the Congress candidate from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, further alleged that constables from Mundhwa Police Station collect "haftas" from pubs and bars in the area.

"Mundhwa Police Station is run by only three employees. Among them, constables Nilesh Palve and Kale collect 'haftas' from all pubs and hotels," alleged Dhangekar, attaching a photo of purportedly one of them partying at a pub called Waters. The Congress leader further demanded the constable's suspension for "spoiling" the image of Pune.

Earlier in the day, Dhangekar sat in protest outside the Police Commissioner's office. He said, "In this case, two FIRs have been lodged. The first FIR was wrong, so the second was lodged. The police official who registered the first wrong FIR must be charged. The case must be fast-tracked, and those who passed away must get justice."

Dhangekar also demanded Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar's resignation. He stated, "The Police Commissioner knows everything; he must resign. I am here so that he knows that the people of Pune are on the roads..."