Pune Porsche Crash Case: Devendra Fadnavis & BJP Have Destroyed Pune, Alleges NCP(SP) Leader Prashant Jagtap (VIDEO)

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Devendra Fadnavis & BJP Have Destroyed Pune, Alleges NCP(SP) Leader Prashant Jagtap

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) workers protested outside the Collector's Office in Pune on Friday morning amid a growing chorus for justice for the two IT professionals who were mowed down by a teen driving a Porsche in Kalyani Nagar.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | NCP-SCP party workers protest outside collectorate over Pune car accident case. pic.twitter.com/R3NQ4Aqe9s — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2024

NCP(SP) Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap, speaking to the media, alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are responsible for the "destruction" of the city.

"Pune is trending today for all the wrong reasons. After the accident, there was political pressure on the police. Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP have destroyed Pune. They have supported a culture of massage parlours, discos, and pubs in Pune, and hence there is a 'Mafia Raj' in the city," said Jagtap.

"Police work under the state government. I think police shouldn't work under pressure, which has been the case so far. Police should make public the name of anyone trying to exert political pressure," he added.

#WATCH | Pune NCP-SCP president, Prashant Sudamrao Jagtap says, "Pune is trending today due to all bad reasons, after the accident there was political pressure on police. Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP have destroyed Pune. They have supported a culture of massage parlours,… https://t.co/w0OZqlzhhC pic.twitter.com/7TsfGCkZOV — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2024

Jagtap also stated that strict action must be taken against the guilty in the Porsche crash case and that only monetary compensation to the family of the deceased won't suffice.

NCP(SP) leader and MP Supriya Sule also targeted Fadnavis on Thursday, saying those in power should reveal who tried to pressure the police in this case.

Speaking to reporters, Sule also expressed her surprise over Fadnavis "rushing" to Pune and making veiled insinuations concerning the accident.

"Fadnavis told reporters that police should not come under any political pressure. I want to tell him that those in power can pressure the police in such probes. My question to Fadnavis is who pressured the police and how, despite such a heinous crime, the kid got bail," she asked.

The Baramati MP claimed that MLA Sunil Tingare of NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had intervened in the matter after the accident.

"I also want to know how (MLA) Sunil Tingare intervened and helped (the boy) in getting bail. The state government is careless and insensitive. Be it drink and drive, drugs found in Pune, or blasts in Dombivli MIDC, this government is not interested in solving issues," she said.