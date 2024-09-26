Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Woman Drowns After Falling Into Open Drain In Andheri's MIDC Area

Representational photo

Mumbai: In the aftermath of heavy rains in Mumbai on Wednesday, a 45-year-old lady drowned in an open drain in the MIDC area of Andheri.

Statement Of BMC Officials

BMC officials said, "A 45-year-old lady Vimal Gaikwad drowned in an open drain in the MIDC area of Andheri. She was rescued by the Mumbai fire brigade and sent to Cooper Hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors."

Impact Of Heavy Rains On Mumbai

Railway commuters walked on tracks at the Chunabhatti Railway station as Mumbai faced severe waterlogging followed by torrential rains.

Severe waterlogging and traffic snarls was witnessed in several parts of the city, with a landslide also reported at the Mumbra bypass, causing further disruptions to movement in the city.

Severe waterlogging waswitnessed in Mumbai's Kurla East area, Nehru Nagar, Chembur, and heavy traffic snarls was witnessed on Kurla bridge following the rain.

Heavy rains triggered a landslide at the Mumbra bypass at around 11.30 pm which disrupted traffic movement on bypass and lasted for more than 3 hours.

Fire officer Swapnil Sarnobat said, "The traffic jam persisted for about 3 hours. During this period, the traffic department also controlled the traffic from one side. Fortunately, there is no news of any loss of life. After removing the stones from the road with JCB, the movement of vehicles going towards Thane started."

Tweet Of Mumbai Police

In a post on X Mumbai Police said, "In view of the Red alert in Mumbai & suburbs, issued by IMD, a holiday has been declared for all schools & colleges for tomorrow, 26th September 2024. Mumbaikars are requested to stay indoors, until essential. Please stay safe. Dial 100 in case of any emergencies." BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani took stock of the rain situation in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, till tomorrow morning 8.30am.



In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Thursday, 26 September 2024, in consideration of the safety of students.



BMC said in a statement, "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, till tomorrow morning at 8.30 am. In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Thursday, 26 September 2024, in consideration of the safety of students. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration requests Mumbaikars to step out of homes only if required."

Pune District Collector Announces A Public Holiday

Pune District Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase announced a public holiday for all schools and colleges in Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday in view of incessant rainfall as predicted by IMD. IMD has issued an orange alert for tomorrow in the Pune district.

IMD Issues Red Alert

Earlier in the day, IMD issued a red alert for the Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts and for Ratnagiri district on September 26.

On September 25, in its daily weather bulletin for the nation, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Marathwada, Coastal Karnataka, Bihar; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka & Telangana.