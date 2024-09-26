Mumbai Rains: BMC Orders High-level Inquiry After Woman Drowns In Open Rainwater Drain In Andheri East; Police File ADR

Woman dies after falling in an open drain in Mumbai | File

Mumbai: In a tragic incident during heavy rains on September 25, a woman lost her life after falling into a rainwater drain in the Seepz area of Andheri (East). In response, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

A three-member committee has been appointed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and submit a detailed report within three days.

Mumbai: A woman in the SEEPZ area of Andheri, tragically fell into an open drain due to heavy rain. Despite the fire brigade's efforts to rescue her, she was found dead pic.twitter.com/RObORoZWTl — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2024

The inquiry committee will be chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Circle 3, Devidas Kshirsagar, with Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar and Chief Engineer (Vigilance) Avinash Tambewagh as the other two members. The committee is tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the fatal accident and identifying any lapses that may have contributed to the tragedy.

What Exactly Happened

In the aftermath of heavy rains in Mumbai on Wednesday night, a 45-year-old lady Vimal Gaikwad drowned in an open drain in the MIDC area of Andheri. She was rescued by the Mumbai fire brigade and sent to Cooper Hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

Apart from high-level inquiry by the municipal corporation in the incident, the Mumbai police have also registered an Accidental Death Report, Mangesh Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12) said.