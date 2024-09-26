 Mumbai Rains: BMC Orders High-level Inquiry After Woman Drowns In Open Rainwater Drain In Andheri East; Police File ADR
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: BMC Orders High-level Inquiry After Woman Drowns In Open Rainwater Drain In Andheri East; Police File ADR

Mumbai Rains: BMC Orders High-level Inquiry After Woman Drowns In Open Rainwater Drain In Andheri East; Police File ADR

Amid Mumbai floods on Wednesday night, a 45-year-old lady died after falling in an open rainwater drain in the Seepz (MIDC) area of Mumbai's Andheri East. After the tragic incident, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has ordered a high-level inquiry to investigate the circumstances. The police have registered an Accident death report.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Woman dies after falling in an open drain in Mumbai | File

Mumbai: In a tragic incident during heavy rains on September 25, a woman lost her life after falling into a rainwater drain in the Seepz area of Andheri (East). In response, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

A three-member committee has been appointed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and submit a detailed report within three days.

Read Also
Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Woman Drowns After Falling Into Open Drain In Andheri's MIDC Area
article-image

The inquiry committee will be chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Circle 3, Devidas Kshirsagar, with Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar and Chief Engineer (Vigilance) Avinash Tambewagh as the other two members. The committee is tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the fatal accident and identifying any lapses that may have contributed to the tragedy.

What Exactly Happened

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN Kanpur Test Preview, Weather & Pitch Conditions: India Eye Series Sweep With Another Dominating Show
IND vs BAN Kanpur Test Preview, Weather & Pitch Conditions: India Eye Series Sweep With Another Dominating Show
'What Did They Gain From Arresting Me?' Asks Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Questions BJP’s Motives
'What Did They Gain From Arresting Me?' Asks Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Questions BJP’s Motives
Mumbai Rains: BMC Orders High-level Inquiry After Woman Drowns In Open Rainwater Drain In Andheri East; Police File ADR
Mumbai Rains: BMC Orders High-level Inquiry After Woman Drowns In Open Rainwater Drain In Andheri East; Police File ADR
Reeta Sanyal OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Series Online
Reeta Sanyal OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Series Online

In the aftermath of heavy rains in Mumbai on Wednesday night, a 45-year-old lady Vimal Gaikwad drowned in an open drain in the MIDC area of Andheri. She was rescued by the Mumbai fire brigade and sent to Cooper Hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

Apart from high-level inquiry by the municipal corporation in the incident, the Mumbai police have also registered an Accidental Death Report, Mangesh Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12) said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: BMC Orders High-level Inquiry After Woman Drowns In Open Rainwater Drain In Andheri...

Mumbai Rains: BMC Orders High-level Inquiry After Woman Drowns In Open Rainwater Drain In Andheri...

Mumbai Rains: MMRCL-built Aarey Forest Subway Floods, People Troll Metro 3 Aqua Line; Video

Mumbai Rains: MMRCL-built Aarey Forest Subway Floods, People Troll Metro 3 Aqua Line; Video

'We Feel Closer to Congress': Supriya Sule On Speculation Of NCP (SP)-Congress Merger

'We Feel Closer to Congress': Supriya Sule On Speculation Of NCP (SP)-Congress Merger

Mumbai Rains: Day Starts Fine But Spells Of Rain Begin, Check Updates

Mumbai Rains: Day Starts Fine But Spells Of Rain Begin, Check Updates

'Is Going Live On Facebook The Only Job Of A Chief Minister?': Eknath Shinde Attacks Uddhav...

'Is Going Live On Facebook The Only Job Of A Chief Minister?': Eknath Shinde Attacks Uddhav...