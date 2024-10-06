Mumbai: 42-Yr-Old Businessman Arrested After He Rams SUV Into 3 Bikes On Palghar-Manor Road; Was Previously Charged Of Rash Driving

Representational photo |

Palghar: In a shocking incident that occurred on Wednesday (Oct 2) at night, Priyesh Parmar, a 42-year-old director of a kitchenware company, allegedly hit three motorcyclists with his SUV while driving along the Palghar-Manor road in Maharashtra before fleeing the scene. Parmar, who had previously been charged with rash and negligent driving, was reportedly held by local youths who pursued him on a two-wheeler and handed him over to the Manor police.

Details On The Incident

The incident unfolded around 9 pm when Parmar was reportedly returning from his office in Udyog Nagar, Palghar. According to a Times of India report quoting witnesses, he appeared to be intoxicated while driving and hit three motorbikes at different points along the route, causing the riders to fall and suffer injuries. Two local youths on a motorcycle witnessed the reckless driving and decided to follow Parmar’s SUV. They intercepted him at Mastan Naka, confronted him and turned him over to the local police.

Upon reaching the police station, officers discovered that this was not Parmar’s first offence. He had previously been involved in a similar incident on July 19 in Satpati, where he was charged with rash driving. In that case, a complainant named Amey Chaudhari alleged that Parmar dangerously overtook four motorbikes, including his own. When Chaudhari managed to block Parmar’s car with his bike, Parmar fled the scene, dragging Chaudhari’s bike along and causing major damage. Despite the severity of the incident, Parmar had been let off with a warning by the Satpati police.

Action Taken Against Parmar

This time, however, the Manor police are taking the matter more seriously. They are investigating whether Parmar was under the influence of alcohol during the Wednesday incident. According to the report, CCTV footage from along the route is being reviewed and Parmar's vehicle has been seized. The police are also planning to write to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to have Parmar's driving license cancelled, as this is his second major offense.

Parmar has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for endangering lives and various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for failing to fulfil his duties as a driver, including providing medical assistance to the injured and reporting the accident to the authorities.

Witnesses reported that after the crash, angry locals gathered at the scene, thrashed Parmar and even broke the rear window of his SUV. It was also noted that Parmar was not alone in the vehicle at the time of the accidents, as other occupants were reportedly present.