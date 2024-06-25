 Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Struck By Iron Frame During Early Morning Walk In Bandra
Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man who was out on a walk, was killed in a freak mishap in Bandra early on Sunday, after being struck by an iron frame dislodged from a speeding truck when it collided with a tree.

About The Incident

The deceased has been identified as  Vijay Asarani, and the Bandra police have lodged a case against the truck driver, Manjur Alam Ansari, 49, and arrested him.

According to the police report, Asarani, who resided on Perry Road in Bandra West, was in the hotel business, and was out for an early morning walk. He was going from Turner Road to Carter Road between 3 am and 3.30 am on Sunday. At the same time, a truck laden with heavy material  –  a large iron square structure used in coastal road work – was also speeding in the same direction. In front of Jerpel's bungalow, the truck collided with a large tree. As a result, the heavy structure was dislodged and fell on Asarani’s head, causing him serious injury.

Police immediately rushed him to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police informed Asarani’s sister, who lived in the same area. Her husband registered a case against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Ansari is a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

