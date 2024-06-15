Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Police Constable Dies By Suicide In Sion, Blames Mental Harassment By Wife In Death Note | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 38-year-old police constable, posted at Shahu Nagar police station in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, died by suicide over issues with his wife. The incident, according to the Wadala TT police, happened on the evening of June 14, at Vijay Salunkhe’s residence in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion. Salunkhe had applied for medical leave starting May 30.

Police received an alert about the incident at around 8:30 pm, subsequently, a team was sent to Salunkhe’s residence to check on him. Salunkhe’s close relatives had been trying to get in touch with him since the previous day but he was not responding to any calls. Worried, they arrived at his house the next morning to check but since Salunkhe didn’t open the house door, they alerted the police. When the door was broken open, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his bedroom, the police said.

According to preliminary information, Salunkhe and his wife were living separately after a series of fights and arguments between the two. While she left, she took their daughter along. The police also found a suicide note on Salunkhe’s body – inside the pants he was wearing – which allegedly blamed the wife for ‘harassing’ him mentally.

The Wadala TT police have registered an accidental death report in the matter and following a probe, if required, a formal FIR will be registered against the wife for the charges of abetment to suicide, the police said on Saturday. Following a postmortem, Salunkhe’s body was handed over to his family members for the final rites.