Chhattisgarh: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide After Getting Addicted To Online Game Free Fire

Chhattisgarh: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide Due After Getting Addicted To Online Game Free Fire | Representational Image

Jashpur: A tragic incident reported from Banakheta village, under the Narayanpur police station area of Jashpur district where a Class 12 student ended his life by hanging himself with a rope, after he continuously suffered monetary loss in the online game Free Fire.

The student, identified as Sumit Lakda (18), had become addicted to the game and frequently played it daily. Despite winning some money initially, Sumit eventually lost a significant amount.

This time he also borrowed Rs. 5000 from his brother Vineet Lakda in February, claiming it was needed for repairing a borewell. But he also lost that money in the game. Fearing his family's adverse reactions, the boy took the adverse step and ended his life by committing suicide.

Investigating officer SK Yadav reported that Sumit was alone at home when the incident occurred, as his family members were away collecting Mahua flowers. Seizing the opportunity, Sumit used a scarf to make a noose and hanged himself. The police have taken custody of the body and conducted a post-mortem, after which it was handed over to his relatives.

However, the Police team is currently awaiting the post-mortem report on the basis of which further action can be taken.