Goa Tragedy: Body Of 23-Yr-Old Boy Who allegedly Committed Suicide Retrieved From Zuari River At Sanvordem

Sanguem: The body of 23-year-old Prakalp Gauns Dessai from Xeldem-Quepem, who is alleged to have committed suicide in the Zuari River at Sanvordem in the wee hours of Thursday, was retrieved on Friday morning.

The body was retrieved following extensive search operations by the Coastal Police, Curchorem Police, and fire brigade officials.

About The Case

Dessai was first reported missing on Thursday morning after he had failed to return home on Wednesday night after having gone for an outing.

At about 2 am on Thursday, Prakalp had reportedly texted a message to his brother indicating his plan to end his life, prompting the panic-stricken family to lodge a missing complaint with Quepem police.

After tracking details of his mobile phone, a Quepem police team reached the Sanvordem bridge, where they found the scooter driven by Prakalp parked on the bridge.

Despite a search throughout Thursday, police and firefighters were unable to retrieve the body and a team had been stationed at the site to keep a watch. Search operations resumed on Friday morning and police located the body in the river near the ACM Jetty in the vicinity.

Mortal Remains Sent For Autopsy

The body was later sent to the South Goa District Hospital at Margao for an autopsy.

Minister for Social Welfare and Sanguem MLA, and Subhash Phal Desai, who had visited the site on Thursday, was also present on Friday and assisted in lifting the body before it was sent for a post-mortem.