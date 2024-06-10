 Who Was Noor Malabika Das? Know About The 31-Year-Old Actress Who Died By Suicide In Her Mumbai Flat
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Was Noor Malabika Das? Know About The 31-Year-Old Actress Who Died By Suicide In Her Mumbai Flat

Who Was Noor Malabika Das? Know About The 31-Year-Old Actress Who Died By Suicide In Her Mumbai Flat

Noor Malabika Das hailed from Assam and worked in many films and web series

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image

Actress Noor Malabika Das died by suicide at her flat in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area on Thursday (June 6). She was 31. Noor reportedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom and her body was found in a decomposed condition by the police.

According to a report in Midday, Noor's neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from her flat and when police rushed to the spot, the actress was found hanging.

Noor's medicines, her mobile phone and a diary was found in her room by the cops. Her body was taken to Goregaon's Siddharth Hospital for autopsy and the last rites were performed by police on Sunday (June 9).

Read Also
Kajol's The Trial Co-Star Noor Malabika Das Found Hanging In Her Mumbai Apartment
article-image

Who was Noor Malabika Das?

Several media reports claim that Noor was earlier worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways. She hailed from Assam and worked in many films and web series.

Some of her projects include Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, Backroad Hustle and more. She was also seen in Kajol and Jissu Sengupta's The Trial.

The actress had over 163K followers on Instagram and she used to often share photos and videos to entertain her followers.

In May 2023, Noor had shared a photo with Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey and wrote, "Starting of Mumbai journey 2018..one of my favourite & great actor (friend) One & only Pandey Jee🤗😍 I still love this song tụhi mera pyar gori."

In March 2023, she posted a series of pictures with Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Take a look:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'All Eyes On Reasi': Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna & Other Celebs Condemn Jammu &...

'All Eyes On Reasi': Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna & Other Celebs Condemn Jammu &...

Netizens REACT As Shah Rukh Khan Bonds With Mukesh Ambani Over ₹31 ORS Drink: 'So Rich People...

Netizens REACT As Shah Rukh Khan Bonds With Mukesh Ambani Over ₹31 ORS Drink: 'So Rich People...

Dalljiet Kaur SLAMS Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel: 'Stop Poking Me, For Her Sake...'

Dalljiet Kaur SLAMS Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel: 'Stop Poking Me, For Her Sake...'

Who Was Noor Malabika Das? Know About The 31-Year-Old Actress Who Died By Suicide In Her Mumbai Flat...

Who Was Noor Malabika Das? Know About The 31-Year-Old Actress Who Died By Suicide In Her Mumbai Flat...

Kajol's The Trial Co-Star Noor Malabika Das Found Hanging In Her Mumbai Apartment

Kajol's The Trial Co-Star Noor Malabika Das Found Hanging In Her Mumbai Apartment