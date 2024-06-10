Who Was Noor Malabika Das? Know About The 31-Year-Old Actress Who Died By Suicide In Her Mumbai Flat...

Actress Noor Malabika Das died by suicide at her flat in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area on Thursday (June 6). She was 31. Noor reportedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom and her body was found in a decomposed condition by the police.

According to a report in Midday, Noor's neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from her flat and when police rushed to the spot, the actress was found hanging.

Noor's medicines, her mobile phone and a diary was found in her room by the cops. Her body was taken to Goregaon's Siddharth Hospital for autopsy and the last rites were performed by police on Sunday (June 9).

Who was Noor Malabika Das?

Several media reports claim that Noor was earlier worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways. She hailed from Assam and worked in many films and web series.

Some of her projects include Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, Backroad Hustle and more. She was also seen in Kajol and Jissu Sengupta's The Trial.

The actress had over 163K followers on Instagram and she used to often share photos and videos to entertain her followers.

In May 2023, Noor had shared a photo with Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey and wrote, "Starting of Mumbai journey 2018..one of my favourite & great actor (friend) One & only Pandey Jee🤗😍 I still love this song tụhi mera pyar gori."

In March 2023, she posted a series of pictures with Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Take a look: