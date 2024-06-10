Kajol's The Trial Co-Star Noor Malabika Das Found Hanging In Her Mumbai Apartment

Actress Noor Malabika Das, who starred in Kajol's web series The Trial, died by suicide at her flat in Mumbai's Lokhandwala on June 6. According to media reports, Noor hanged herself from the fan in her bedroom.

Noor was a former air hostess with Qatar Airways. As per a MidDay report, when Oshiwara police broke the door of her room, Noor was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a decomposed condition. Cops were informed after her neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the flat.

Noor's medicines, her mobile phone and a diary was found in her room by the cops. Her body was taken to Goregaon's Siddharth Hospital for autopsy.

No one from the actress' family came forward to perform her last rites. It was performed by the police on Sunday with the assistance of an NGO. Reportedly, her family members lived with her in Mumbai until May 2024, however, they returned to their village a week ago.

Das was 31 years old. She hailed from Assam and worked in films and shows like Backroad Hustle Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni and more.