 Mumbai: 4 held for looting tempo, one accused on the run
Mumbai: 4 held for looting tempo, one accused on the run

Mumbai: 4 held for looting tempo, one accused on the run

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 01:21 AM IST
Mumbai: 4 held for looting tempo, one accused on the run | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police have arrested a gang of four that waylaid a tempo on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and stole goods and cash worth over ₹80,000 at knifepoint. One of them is the tempo driver, against whom a complaint was lodged by the owner on March 25.

The driver, while turning towards SCLR, took a random narrow lane and halted the vehicle. Four others, waiting at the spot, pulled out the complainant and fled in the vehicle with the goods. 

A team of five officers first tracked the driver’s phone number and subsequently scanned footage from CCTV cameras on SCLR and the adjoining routes. The team first arrested the driver, Shubham Bholerao Vishwakarma, 19, and his brother Bhimakumar, 22, both residents of Bail Bazar, Kurla. The police recovered the tempo and ₹39,000 cash from the duo.

Fifth suspect on the run

During the interrogation, they gave away details of two other suspects – Imran Farukh Shaikh, 24, and Mohammad Imran Sajid Shah, 23. Shaikh was arrested from Saki Naka, while Shah was arrested from Kanjurmarg. While Shaikh had a share of ₹20,000, Shah had a share of ₹17,000, which was recovered by the police. The fifth suspect is on the run. 

