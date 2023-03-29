Mira-Bhayandar: Out on Bail, thief held again within 10 hours of break-in | Representative Image

Out on bail, a 46-year-old history sheeter was arrested again by the Kashimira police, just ten hours after he committed a theft and decamped with a booty worth more than ₹24 lakh.

According to the police, the accused who has been identified as-Abdul Shaikh alias Chira (46) had broken into a locked apartment near Thakur Mall in Kashimira between 23 to 26, March when the family had gone to their relative’s place in Goregaon. Apart from cash amounting ₹9 lakh, Shaikh had decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth ₹15.35 lakh.

Accused apprehended from Nallasopara railway station

After receiving the complaint, a crime detection team led by API- Prashant Gangurde under the supervision of senior police inspector-Sandip Kadam immediately started investigations and apprehended Shaikh from Nallasopara railway station. At the time of arrest Shaikh was planning to flee to his native place near New Delhi.

“ It was virtually a blind case as the accused who did not use a mobile phone had managed to dodge the CCTV camera’s by entering the building from the back side and gained access into the flat by cutting open the window grills,” said Kadam. The team shortlisted criminals who used this type of modus-operandi and zeroed in on Shaikh who is a history-sheeter involved in more than 40 house break-ins in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and even Rajasthan.

Accused booked for theft, trespass and house break-in

The police team recovered a major part of the stolen booty amounting ₹23 lakh from his possession. Shaikh, who is a drug addict, has been booked for theft, trespass and house break-in. He was remanded to police custody till 31, March after he was produced before the district sessions court, Thane on Wednesday. Further investigations were underway.