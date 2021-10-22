e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,632 new cases, 40 deaths, 1,744 recoveriesPfizer's COVID-19 vaccine nearly 91% effective in kids
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:19 PM IST

Mira Bhayandar: Duo gets three years' imprisonment for spate of thefts in Kashimira

Suresh Golani
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

Advertisement

Three years after they were arrested by the Kashimira police for their involvement in a spate of robberies, a duo has been awarded a three-year jail sentence following their conviction for the crimes by First Class Judicial Magistrate, Smt. V.V. Rao Jadeja of Thane court on Thursday.

The duo identified as Annudeju Salian alias Parshuram and Anandkumar Samar Bahadur Singh alias Monu, have been convicted for their involvement in eight cases of robberies committed by them in the region. Both had been booked under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigating team led by police officer R.N.Gaikwad under the supervision of senior police inspector Sanjay Hazare collected strong evidence and filed a watertight charge sheet in a time-bound manner, which ensured that the culprits were nailed for their involvement in the crimes.

Apart from the jail sentence, the convicts will have to pay Rs. 1,000 penalty failing which they will have to spend an additional period of ten days in jail as simple imprisonment.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal | Bhima-Koregaon violence: Probe panel summons Param Bir Singh, Rashmi Shukla to know if...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:14 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal