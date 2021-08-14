Mira Road: Driver held from Uttar Pradesh for theft at employers home in Kashimira

Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 20-year-old driver who cleaned his employers in Kashimira by fleeing with cash amounting Rs. 4,41,000, a laptop and a gold ring on 27, July, 2021. The accused who has been identified as-Abhishek Munnalal Yadav was arrested from his village in Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar) district in Uttar Pradesh.

His accomplice identified as-Vikaskumar Chottelal Gautam (20) who also worked as driver was arrested from Nallasopara in Palghar district. Yadav, who was employed with the complainant as a driver six months ago, used duplicate keys to gain access into the apartment located in Salasar Garden area of Kashimira, when the employer had gone out for some work. Based on technical surveillance and input by informers, a police team led by API- Rajendra Chandankar under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare zeroed in on the prime accused from his native village in Uttar Pradesh.

After rounds of sustained interrogations, the accused spilled the name and whereabouts of his partner-in-crime who was also taken into custody. The police recovered Rs. 1,40,000 cash and the laptop from the possession of the duo who have been remanded to seven days custody.

An offence under sections 381 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo at the Kashimira police station. Further investigations to ascertain their involvement in other similar crimes were underway.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 08:19 PM IST