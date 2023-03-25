Indore: Maid's niece plot robbery with boyfriend at Dal Mill's owner bungalow

Valuables recovered |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four people, including a woman, were arrested for being involved in the robbery that took place in the house of a dal mill owner in Tukoganj area a few days back.

One of those accused is the boyfriend of the arrested woman, and he is absconding. Two cars used in the crime, cash and valuables worth lakhs have been recovered from the accused so far. A hunt is on for the other accused involved in the robbery.

Two cars used in the crime seized |

The incident

According to DCP Dharmendra Bhadoriya, the robbery had created a sensation in the posh locality as valuables worth lakhs of rupees had been stolen. The incident was reported at the bungalow of dal mill owner and business Premprakash Jaju in Tukoganj area in the wee hours of March 20. More than half-a-dozen people had entered the bungalow premises by scaling the boundary wall. They overpowered the guard and tied him up with a rope.

While one kept watch, the others entered the bungalow by breaking the front door lock and had stolen cash and valuables worth lakhs.

Police Probe

A team led by TI Kamlesh Sharma was constituted to identify the accused. The team gathered information from the servants of the businessman and the neighbours. Later, the CCTVs of the area were checked. During the investigation, it was revealed that a white coloured car was used in the crime.

Many CCTVs at the spot, Nath Mandir Road, behind High Court, Regal Square, Madhumilan Square, Dhakkanwala Kuan, Sarwate Bus Stand, Siyaganj and other places were checked. About 250 CCTVs were examined and investigators found that a car had dropped the thieves at the house of the complainant. After that, another car was seen near the spot. Based on the registration number of the car, the police caught the car driver named Rajesh.

HOUSEHOLD HELP’S NEICE INVOLVED

During investigation, police found that on the day of the incident, the usual domestic help had not come to clean the house. She had sent her niece Rewati to do the job. She had told Rewati that as there was no one in the house, there would be no objection from the owners.

However, Rewati saw this as an opportunity to commit a crime and she informed her boyfriend Arvind Sharma that the house was vacant and therefore an easy target. Arvind informed his relative Navin Verma, who called his friends Ram Bhabhar, Vijay and Golu to commit theft at Jaju’s bungalow.

TI Sharma said they have arrested accused Navin, Rajesh, Rewati and Swapnil, who bought the stolen jewellery from the accused, while a search is on for Arvind and three other accused in the case. Rajesh runs his car as a taxi in the city. The accused had used both cars in the crime, and both have been seized.

According to TI Sharma, Arvind is the driver of an officer of a government department in the city. Police said that they expect to arrest the remaining accused soon and recover the remaining stolen goods.