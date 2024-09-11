Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Tea Stall Worker Arrested For Sexually Harassing Woman During Morning Walk At Girgaum Chowpatty

34-Year-Old Arvind Kumar Arrested for Sexual Harassment at Girgaum Chowpatty During Morning Walk | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Mumbai: The DB Marg police have arrested a 34-year-old man Arvind Kumar for allegedly sexually harrassing a woman. According to the police, on September 3 the complainant, a 28-year-old woman residing at Grant Road came to Godrej garden near Girgaum chowpatty around 7 a.m. for her usual morning walk.

Kumar, who works as a helper at a tea stall located in Girgaum area, started stalking her. She ignored him and started doing her stretching exercises. The man kept on staring at her inappropriately. The woman then started walking away from him when he suddenly pull down his pants and started masturbating in front of her.

The woman raised an alarm following which joggers on the beach rushed to her help, caught hold of the man and summoned the police. The DB Marg police arrested Kumar and have registered a case against him under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

The accused was produced before a metropolitan court and remanded to judicial custody.