Mumbai: 33-Year-Old Woman Saves Father-In-Law's Life By Donating Liver Through Robotic Surgery At Parel's Gleneagles Hospitals |

Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman saved the life of her father-in-law by donating her liver to the elderly battling a chronic liver disease. The daughter-in-law donated a part of her liver through a robotic liver transplant carried out at a Mumbai hospital.

Sanjay Viratia (58), a resident of Gujarat’s Surat, was diagnosed with liver swelling during a health check-up in 2019. Subsequently, he experienced blood in vomitus and stomach ulcers, but multiple doctors were unable to provide an accurate diagnosis. Seeking further treatment for the health issues, he was recommended to Mumbai where the doctors advised him to undergo a living donor liver transplant due to complications such as multiple hospitalizations, acute kidney injury, drowsiness, loss of consciousness, and infection episodes.

While finding a suitable liver donor, Viratia’s daughter-in-law Mittal came forward and selflessly donated a part of her liver. By donating her liver to her father-in-law, Mital stood out as an example of fostering a strong bond with her father-in-law, demonstrating respect for elders and upholding family ties. The in-law father and daughter underwent a complex robotic transplant at the Gleneagles Hospitals in Parel.

Sanjay Viratia, said, “I am grateful to my daughter-in-law for generously offering to donate her liver without hesitation. She has shown care and love by stepping up to save my life. I feel blessed to have such a responsible and caring daughter-in-law who stands strong during challenging times like this medical crisis.” While Mittal said that, “With our blood types matching, I remained firm in my decision to save the life of my father-in-law."

A team of Dr Gaurav Chaubal, director of liver, pancreas, and intestine transplant program, Dr Uday Sanglodkar, senior consultant hepatologist carried out the robotic surgery. This cutting-edge technology reduces recovery time, minimises surgical trauma, and enhances patient outcomes. With robotic assistance, surgeons can perform complex liver transplants with greater accuracy, leading to fewer complications and faster healing. The advanced technology ensured prevention of large abdominal scar quick recovery.

Dr Chaubal, said, “The use of robotics in liver transplants allows shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery time due to smaller incisions, and less trauma to surrounding tissues. This revolutionary technique reduces post-operative pain and discomfort, enabling patients to resume their daily activities with ease when compared to the traditional surgeries.”

Dr Uday Sanglodkar said, “The decision was made to proceed with an early liver transplant as delaying the procedure could have resulted in severe consequences like Liver failure and death. Despite all family members willing to donate their part of liver none were a suitable match except for his daughter-in-law. She selflessly volunteered to donate a portion of her liver to save her father-in-law's life. A living donor liver transplant was then performed where the donor's liver completely regenerates within three months after the surgery.”