Minor Daughter Donates Liver: Five Docs Perform 12-Hr Surgery To Navigate Transplant In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark medical event, a minor daughter successfully donated her liver to her ailing father following High Court approval on Thursday. The transplant, conducted at a private hospital in Indore, marks the first case in the state where a minor has been permitted to donate a liver.

The donor, Preeti, underwent the lengthy procedure to save her father, Shivnarayan Batham. The operation, involving a team of five skilled doctors, began in the afternoon and continued until 2 am, totalling approximately 12 hours.

Dr Amit Barfa, one of the surgeons, confirmed the successful completion of the transplant. "Both patients are currently in the ICU and are in stable condition," Dr Barfa stated. Shivnarayan will remain under intensive care for seven days, while Preeti is expected to stay for three days.

The surgical team included Dr Abhishek Yadav, Dr Sudesh Sharda, Dr Akshay Sharma, Dr Gaurav, and Dr Ankush. They reported no complications during the procedure and expressed optimism about the recovery of both patients.

Preeti now hopes for her father's swift recovery, as the medical team continues to monitor their progress closely.

According to medical college officials, this is the first case in Madhya Pradesh where a minor has donated a liver, and possibly the second such case in the country.

The state government had sent the approval report to MGM Medical College on Tuesday, boosting the daughter's hope of receiving the necessary permission for the liver transplant. The case had been under review by the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Shivnarayan Batham, a 42-year-old resident of Betma, was advised by doctors to undergo a liver transplant. He was been suffering from liver disease for the past six years. His daughter Preeti, who is 17 years and 10 months old, willing to donate her liver to save her father successfully went through the legal proceedings and a 12-hour-long surgery to give a new life to her father.