Bhopal: Several City Madrasas Not Adhering To Mandatory MP Board Syllabus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few Madrasas in the city are not adhering to the mandatory Madhya Pradesh (MP) Board syllabus. Despite regulations requiring registered madrasas to follow this syllabus, some institutions have deviated from these guidelines.

During a visit to Madrasas Tarjumawali Motia Park, Shehzad, an official from the madrasa, told the Free Press that approximately 700 students attend the institution. 'We provide 'taalim' to the students. Although we teach them Hindi, English, and math, we do not follow the MP Board syllabus,' he said.

Similarly, Aamir, from a madarsa situated at Idgah Hills, stated that their institution primarily caters to girls from poor families who cannot afford formal education. 'We offer 'deeni taalim' and basic education but do not adhere to the MP Board syllabus. We teach basic subjects at our level,' Aamir said.

Mufti Abdul of Jamia Mahmudia Madarsa in Ehsan Nagar said that their madarsa has around 150 students. ìIf any student wishes to opt for the Madhya Pradesh Board exams, we arrange special classes to prepare them. However, we do teach both religious and school education simultaneously; it is then up to the students if they want to opt for which course in the futureî.

When Free Press spoke to District Education Officer Anjani Kumar Tripathi he said that a total of 476 madrasas in Bhopal city are registered, and they must follow the MP Board syllabus.

He said, 'In Madarsa, teaching religious books is optional and can run simultaneously. Only private madrasas are not registered; the rest are registered and follow the MP Board syllabus. As now the irregularities in a few Madarsa are brought to my attention, I will send officials to inspect them.'