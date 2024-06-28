MP Horror: Teenager Found Hanging On A Tree In Sheopur; Family Alleges Rape & Murder |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A death of a 13 year old girl came to light on Friday. The girl's body was found hanging from a tree in the Nadigaon area of Birpur Tehsil in the Sheopur district. Villagers immediately informed the police and the girl's family, who arrived at the scene along with the police. The body was then sent to the hospital for a postmortem.

Family members and villagers have demanded an investigation into the matter. However, the police told the family that it appeared to be a case of suicide.

The final conclusion will depend on the postmortem and other investigation reports to determine whether the girl was subjected to any criminal act or if it was indeed a suicide.

According to information, the family reported that the girl's body was found hanging from the tree with her clothes turned inside out. Marks of cuts were visible on her face, and there were other suspicious marks on her body.

This made the family question the police's investigation into the case, alleging that the girl was gang-raped and then murdered, with her body hanged from the tree to cover up the crime.

Police Superintendent Abhishek Anand has taken the matter seriously, stating that while it does not initially appear to be a murder, the investigation is ongoing.