MP: Petition In NGT Seeks Protection Of Tiger Movement Territory In Chandanpura

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A petition has been filed in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over non-forest activities in the tiger movement territory in Chandanpura Forest Region between Kerwa and Kaliyasot dams.

Green activist Rashid Noor Khan has filed the petition after incidents were brought into notice that the land was being fenced and illegal construction was on rise. The petition seeks protection and conservation of tiger habitat, Chandanpura Forest Region and to protect and preserve the ecology and environment of the region, which is intricately connected to Bhopal and its habitants.

According to the petition, numerous trees have been cut, forest lands have been encroached, hills have been levelled, fencing has been erected, resorts have been established, noise pollution is being done, tonnes of garbage is dumped, natural springs and rivulets are encroached, wildlife are killed, artificial lights have been installed and roads have been constructed fragmenting water source from forested area with the intention to degrade and annihilate the forest region, which is a tiger habitat and a breeding ground for the big cats.

This will lead to further deterioration of the forest, adjoining water bodies, flow of clean air through and above the tiger corridor, which connects Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary to Van Vihar National Park, leading to adverse disbalance, making Bhopal unliveable, the petition read.